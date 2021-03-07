Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,316 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $85.76 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

