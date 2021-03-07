Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 60,829 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $358,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $133,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

