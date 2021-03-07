Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $65,576,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,218,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,928 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.