Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 453,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $42.58 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

