Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 336.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.60 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

