Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.