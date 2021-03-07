Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,528 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,684,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,158 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,120 in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.