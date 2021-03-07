Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,897 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

