Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.24% of Orion Group worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 67.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

