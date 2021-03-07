Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of TPI Composites worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,448 shares of company stock worth $6,129,875 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of TPIC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

