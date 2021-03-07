Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

