Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Shares of KNSL opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

