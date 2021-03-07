Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Columbia Financial worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.19 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

