Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 348.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.36% of PlayAGS worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

AGS stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $280.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

