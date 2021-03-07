Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $245.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average of $189.10. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

