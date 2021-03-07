Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII opened at $30.90 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.