Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Community Bank System by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 58,950.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,256. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBU opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $75.36.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

