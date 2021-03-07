Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Construction Partners worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,215,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,124,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.