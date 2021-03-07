Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 299,394 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after buying an additional 117,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 99.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 82,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

