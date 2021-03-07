Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of LGI Homes worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of LGIH opened at $125.14 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

