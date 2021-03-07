Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,039 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,268 shares of company stock worth $49,619,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TWST shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

