Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,793 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Radius Health worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $178,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.47 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

