Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 82,569 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of MYR Group worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

