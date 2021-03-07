Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Plantronics worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plantronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plantronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Plantronics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Plantronics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLT opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

