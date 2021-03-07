Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 647,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 781,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 179,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.