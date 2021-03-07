Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Ryder System posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. 403,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $73.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.