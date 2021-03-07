Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $156,758.03 and $160.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,718.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.73 or 0.03286215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00369733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.85 or 0.01011166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00407486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00362270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00250237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00022434 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,983,922 coins and its circulating supply is 27,866,609 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

