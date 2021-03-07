SAFE DEAL One Day Trading Volume Hits $242,025.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00006624 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $588,440.49 and approximately $242,025.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00466452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.16 or 0.00461694 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

