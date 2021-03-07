Safe (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,647.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $63,647.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001184 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 641.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

