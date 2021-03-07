saffron.finance (SFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.04 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One saffron.finance token can currently be bought for $2,383.79 or 0.04675611 BTC on major exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $185.87 million and $9.04 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00464742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00067851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00076385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00458030 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,972 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

