Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.42). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.21) to ($6.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.98. 641,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,617. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

