salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,405,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average is $238.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

