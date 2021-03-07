Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 3,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

