Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 38,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,762. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

