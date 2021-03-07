Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

