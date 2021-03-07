SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of SC Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 346,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,400 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SC Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPE. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SC Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in SC Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 139,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SC Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCPE opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. SC Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.