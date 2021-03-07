Scala Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $7,015.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded 82.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00466452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.16 or 0.00461694 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,613,724,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,813,724,177 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

