Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $$41.35 during trading hours on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.