Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,808.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHLAF traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.03. Schindler has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $293.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLAF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank began coverage on Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

