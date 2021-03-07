Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.65.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 26,808,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,973,030. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.