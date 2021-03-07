Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Schrödinger comprises approximately 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.36% of Schrödinger worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 90,748 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $6,019,314.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 127,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $8,535,854.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 896,865 shares of company stock worth $86,601,827.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $69.54 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

