Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,815 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,028,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 960,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 358,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 589,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 390,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

