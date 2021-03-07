Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 745,226 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 4,363,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,630. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

