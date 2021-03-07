Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Lifted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after buying an additional 1,188,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 687,593 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after buying an additional 245,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 774,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,564. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

