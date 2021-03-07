Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,119 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $48,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.20. 925,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

