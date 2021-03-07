Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.73. The company had a trading volume of 690,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,504. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

