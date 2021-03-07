Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Trimmed by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $63.29. 505,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $63.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.