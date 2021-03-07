Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 505,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,086. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $63.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

