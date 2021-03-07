Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 993,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 898,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,172 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $63.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

