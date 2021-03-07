Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $72.56. 294,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.